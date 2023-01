Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup for the first time since the competition was revamped and moved to Saudi Arabia with a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday.

It was also Barcelona’s first title since former player Xavi took over as the team’s coach in 2021, and since Lionel Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain. Naturally, the players were absolutely delighted with the win, a silverware after almost two years.

Watch the dressing room celebrations below: