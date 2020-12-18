Football Videos

Barca is Barca with or without Messi - Desailly

"Will Griezmann find his best position on the pitch to be they key player in such a clash?" Desailly asks ahead of Barcelona's clash with Valencia.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
18 December, 2020 11:20 IST
 
