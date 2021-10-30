Football Videos Ronald Koeman's damning assessment of Barcelona in last press conference "Others have strengthened each season, while we haven't been able to," admits Ronald Koeman in his last press conference as manager of FC Barcelona. AFP 30 October, 2021 11:06 IST AFP 30 October, 2021 11:06 IST Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman also lamented the "unfair result" of Wednesday's game against Rayo Vallecano. The Dutchman was sacked after what he calls an "unbelievable" 1-0 defeat that leaves Barca in ninth position in La Liga. Ronald Koeman's damning assessment of Barcelona in last press conference It's Mo Salah's world! Liverpool's Egyptian star in league of his own Meet Josh Cavallo, the A-League first openly gay footballer El Clasico gears up for battle of rising young talent Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Shambolic defense, broken record streak, tough questions face Solskjaer's United after Leicester loss Unvaccinated, Jair Bolsonaro barred from football match PSG fans hail Messi's first goal for club From Ronaldo, Messi to Iniesta: Forbes 10 richest male footballers "We need time": Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG Meet the 'Sheriff' who arrested Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Antoine Griezmann: 'Happy' to be back in Atletico Madrid Ronaldo's top 10 moments at Manchester United