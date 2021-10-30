Football Videos

Ronald Koeman's damning assessment of Barcelona in last press conference

"Others have strengthened each season, while we haven't been able to," admits Ronald Koeman in his last press conference as manager of FC Barcelona.

30 October, 2021 11:06 IST

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman also lamented the "unfair result" of Wednesday's game against Rayo Vallecano. The Dutchman was sacked after what he calls an "unbelievable" 1-0 defeat that leaves Barca in ninth position in La Liga.

