Football Videos WATCH: Bayern lands in Munich after Champions League triumph Bayern Munich's players have returned to Germany after winning their sixth Champions League title. Team Sportstar 25 August, 2020 13:00 IST Team Sportstar 25 August, 2020 13:00 IST WATCH: Bayern lands in Munich after Champions League triumph Flick explains talk with Neymar after the final Everyone said Bayern were terrible in November: Flick after winning UCL Quality and collective strength means Bayern deserves European crown More Videos PSG aims to learn lessons from Champions League final defeat Bayern hero Coman leaves injuries behind to shine on big stage Flick wary of PSG's pace in UEFA Champions League final Kimmich hoping for fifth year lucky for UEFA Champions League success PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League final preview Paris Saint Germain's road to the Champions League final Bayern Munich's road to the Champions League final Harry Maguire released from custody after pleading 'not guilty'