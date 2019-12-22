Football Videos Becoming a world champion is a realisation of a dream - Alisson Liverpool won its maiden Club World Cup thanks to Roberto Firmino's goal in the first half of extra-time against Flamengo. Team Sportstar 22 December, 2019 15:08 IST Becoming a world champion is a realisation of a dream - Alisson Team Sportstar 22 December, 2019 15:08 IST Becoming a world champion is a realisation of a dream - Alisson Flamengo was a match for Liverpool - Firmino Everton have 'world class' manager in Ancelotti - Ferguson Carlo Ancelotti appointed as Everton Manager More Videos Mourinho praises 'multi-functional' midfielder Ndombele Flamengo coach sees similarities with Liverpool Mourinho '100 per cent Tottenham' ahead of Chelsea visit Flamengo came to win, Liverpool was told to stay at home for the cup - Klopp Arteta vows to 'burn blood' from Arsenal helm Ozil is a massive player for Arsenal: Arteta Pep Guardiola not promising he'll stay at City Yaya Toure not a big fan of Liverpool