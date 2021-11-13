Football Videos

'Holy crap, we're in Qatar!': Brazil secures WC spot after Colombia win

Brazil assistant coach Cleber Xavier filled in for Coach Tite when he was reluctant to use an expletive after Brazil’s win over Colombia, ensuring their place in the 2022 World Cup.

AFP
13 November, 2021 19:32 IST
