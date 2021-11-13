Football Videos 'Holy crap, we're in Qatar!': Brazil secures WC spot after Colombia win Brazil assistant coach Cleber Xavier filled in for Coach Tite when he was reluctant to use an expletive after Brazil’s win over Colombia, ensuring their place in the 2022 World Cup. AFP 13 November, 2021 19:32 IST AFP 13 November, 2021 19:32 IST Xavi begins Barca stint: We are the sons of Cruyff, Guardiola, Enrique Xavi Hernandez - top quotes on the legendary Barcelona midfielder Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant Klopp ecstatic after Liverpool marches into Champions League Round of 16 Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Antonio Conte - Mercurial Italian takes charge at Tottenham Hotspur Sergi Barjuan: All you need to know about Barcelona Men's caretaker manager Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency Ronald Koeman's damning assessment of Barcelona in last press conference It's Mo Salah's world! Liverpool's Egyptian star in league of his own Meet Josh Cavallo, the A-League first openly gay footballer El Clasico gears up for battle of rising young talent Shambolic defense, broken record streak, tough questions face Solskjaer's United after Leicester loss