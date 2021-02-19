Football Videos

Bruno Fernandes drives everyone on at United - Solskjaer

The Portuguese midfielder scored twice in Manchester United's 4-0 win over Real Sociedad in the first leg of their round-of-32 clash on Thursday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 February, 2021 11:31 IST
 More Videos
