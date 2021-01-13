Football Videos Premier League: Manchester United back on top... for now! Burnley vs Manchester United: The Red Devils haven't been top at this stage of a Premier League season since Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge. Team Sportstar Kolkata 13 January, 2021 13:01 IST Team Sportstar Kolkata 13 January, 2021 13:01 IST LaLiga: Improving Atleti is more important than the title for Simeone Premier League: Manchester United back on top... for now! ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for Solskjaer hails 'captain fantastic' McTominay 2020 year in sport: Champions who stayed champions in a difficult year Watch: Atletico training ground buried under Snow, Bilbao fixture postponed ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for COVID-19 compounds Klopp's defensive dilemma