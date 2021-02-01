Football Videos Diego Simeone delighted with Atletico’s perfect balance Luis Suarez fired in two goals as a clinical Atletico Madrid thrashed Cadiz 4-2 away in an action-packed game on Sunday to march 10 points clear at the top of La Liga. Team Sportstar 01 February, 2021 12:46 IST Team Sportstar 01 February, 2021 12:46 IST Klopp left unsurprised by 'world-class' Salah Liverpool's Salah shines to give West Ham a reality check - managers' reaction Jose Mourinho points to Spurs self-esteem issues Diego Simeone delighted with Atletico’s perfect balance More Videos ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for Arsenal 0-0 Man United - Managers rue missed chances ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for Ronaldo tips this season's Champions League winner Guardiola pokes fun at pundits over Man City favourites tag Tuchel not scared by Chelsea hire-and-fire policy Jose Mourinho admits latest Harry Kane blow is not a 'nothing injury' Liverpool worse after Premier League triumph? Klopp says 'not true'