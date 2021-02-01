Football Videos

Diego Simeone delighted with Atletico’s perfect balance

Luis Suarez fired in two goals as a clinical Atletico Madrid thrashed Cadiz 4-2 away in an action-packed game on Sunday to march 10 points clear at the top of La Liga.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 February, 2021 12:46 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 February, 2021 12:46 IST
Klopp left unsurprised by 'world-class' Salah
Liverpool's Salah shines to give West Ham a reality check - managers' reaction
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho points to Spurs self-esteem issues
Diego Simeone
Diego Simeone delighted with Atletico’s perfect balance
 More Videos
ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for
Arsenal 0-0 Man United - Managers rue missed chances
ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for
Ronaldo
Ronaldo tips this season's Champions League winner
Pep Guardiola
Guardiola pokes fun at pundits over Man City favourites tag
Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel not scared by Chelsea hire-and-fire policy
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho admits latest Harry Kane blow is not a 'nothing injury'
Liverpool worse after Premier League triumph? Klopp says 'not true'