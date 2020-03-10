Football Videos

Carlos Tevez leads Boca Juniors title celebrations

Forward Carlos Tevez scored the winner as Boca Juniors beat Gimnasia and secured the Argentinian Primera Division title.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 March, 2020 11:01 IST

Carlos Tevez leads Boca Juniors title celebrations

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 March, 2020 11:01 IST
Mikel Arteta- Arsenal heading in the right direction
Lampard: Still a long way to go in the race for top four
Thorgan Hazard wonder goal helps Dortmund beat Monchengladbach
Buenos Aires goes wild after Boca Juniors triumph
 More Videos
Zidane takes responsibility for Real Madrid's 'worst game of the season'
Bayern Munich launches anti-racism campaign
Premier League Stats: From Jimenez's stunning form to De Gea's misery
Ronaldinho to stay in Paraguay to resolve passport legal case
Kylian Mbappe eclipses Messi and Ronaldo in scoring stats
Pep Guardiola: De Bruyne an injury doubt for Manchester derby
Serie A: 5 Things - Lazio's unbeaten run stretches to 21 games
WATCH: Guardiola claims 30th trophy in 12 years