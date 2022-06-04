Football Videos Two Manchester United fans look back at Liverpool's failed Champions League, quadruple bids Aashin Prasad and Aneesh Dey, two Manchester United fans, sit down to look back at a bittersweet end to Liverpool's season and the European juggernaut that is Real Madrid. Aashin Prasad ANEESH DEY 04 June, 2022 12:01 IST Two Manchester United fans look back at Liverpool's failed Champions League, quadruple bids Aashin Prasad ANEESH DEY 04 June, 2022 12:01 IST Two Manchester United fans look back at Liverpool's failed Champions League, quadruple bids Benzema is probably the most underestimated player in history, says UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for Must watch: Roma players interrupt Mourinho's press conference to celebrate Conference League title All Football Videos More Videos Premier League recap: Man City win title, Liverpool misses out, Burnley relegated; Salah and Son share Golden Boot FIFA World Cup 2022: A look at the venues Premier League - 3 key battles to watch out for on matchday 38 Record breakers Gokulam Kerala ready for AFC Cup challenge Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update Villarreal vs Liverpool Champions League semifinal leg 2: Two goals too many for Emery's boys? Liverpool must be ready to suffer against Villarreal - Klopp Liverpool vs Villarreal, Jurgen Klopp vs Unai Emery - Exciting Champions League clash awaits Anfield