Football Videos Flick explains talk with Neymar after the final Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick and defender David Alaba consoled PSG forward Neymar after the Champions League final Team Sportstar 24 August, 2020 17:51 IST Team Sportstar 24 August, 2020 17:51 IST Quality and collective strength means Bayern deserves European crown PSG aims to learn lessons from Champions League final defeat Bayern hero Coman leaves injuries behind to shine on big stage Flick wary of PSG's pace in UEFA Champions League final More Videos Kimmich hoping for fifth year lucky for UEFA Champions League success PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League final preview Paris Saint Germain's road to the Champions League final Bayern Munich's road to the Champions League final Harry Maguire released from custody after pleading 'not guilty' From 79 teams to two - PSG and Bayern ready for Champions League final Harry Maguire arrives at Syros police station after 'altercation' Koeman non-committal on convincing Messi to stay at Barcelona