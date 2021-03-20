Football Videos

Champions League venue Istanbul ready for 'best final on the planet

The Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which is hosting this year's final, is the same venue where Liverpool completed its miraculous comeback against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 March, 2021 13:24 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 March, 2021 13:24 IST
Champions League venue Istanbul ready for 'best final on the planet
UEFA Champions League draw revealed
‘One of the best strikers in the world’ - Guardiola impressed by City-linked Haaland
Zidane reacts to Champions League draw against Liverpool
 More Videos
Can Manchester City win the quadruple?
Solskjaer celebrates Pogba boost for Man United run-in
Tottenham's Europa League exit a 'disgrace', says Lloris
Tuchel thrilled to see 'super nice' Emerson finish off Atletico
Zidane praises Modric masterclass against Atalanta
Guardiola urges City to forget about Champions League quarterfinal
Liverpool duo Van Dijk, Gomez unlikely to play in Euros - Klopp
ISL 2021 final: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for