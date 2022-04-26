Football Videos Villarreal's Etienne Capoue: We're up against the best in the competition Villarreal midfielder Etienne Capoue believes Liverpool are "clear favourites" to win the Champions League this year, never mind their semifinal. AFP 26 April, 2022 15:38 IST Villarreal's Etienne Capoue: We're up against the best in the competition AFP 26 April, 2022 15:38 IST Liverpool takes on Villarreal in the semifinal of this season's UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday.The Reds beat Benfica 6-4 on aggregate in the quarterfinals, while Unai Emery's team are coming into the tie after kicking the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus out of the competition.RELATED STORIES: Klopp wary of 'King of the Cups' Emery in Liverpool vs Villarreal semifinal Klopp plays down talk of Liverpool chances for quadruple win Champions League: Last four standing Villarreal stuns Bayern Munich to reach UEFA Champions League semifinals Erik Ten Hag's to-do list at Manchester United - what should be on the Dutchman's agenda? Rangnick: Liverpool has 25 Formula One racing cars in their squad Kolkata football's bar pujo - what this Bengali football tradition is all about | Poila Baisakh Northern Ireland manager's sexist remark: Women more emotional than men, prone to conceding goals quickly Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Matildas footballer Aivi Luik shaves her head on the pitch From Italy to Ibrahimovic - Nations and players who will miss the FIFA World Cup 2022 Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC Jamshedpur FC- Through the Owen Coyle lens Christian Eriksen: Was difficult to watch football at the start because I was not there Infantino's biennial World Cup- African migrants comment draws criticism Female footballers demand right to wear hijab in French games Africa Cup of Nations: Doctor recounts deadly Cameroon stadium stampede