Villarreal's Etienne Capoue: We're up against the best in the competition

Villarreal midfielder Etienne Capoue believes Liverpool are "clear favourites" to win the Champions League this year, never mind their semifinal.

AFP
26 April, 2022 15:38 IST

Liverpool takes on Villarreal in the semifinal of this season's UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Reds beat Benfica 6-4 on aggregate in the quarterfinals, while Unai Emery's team are coming into the tie after kicking the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus out of the competition.

