Football Videos

Chelsea manager Lampard: We must focus on ourselves in fight for top four

"We have to focus on ourselves and try to keep picking up results," says Lampard.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 July, 2020 10:59 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 July, 2020 10:59 IST
Chelsea manager Lampard: We must focus on ourselves in fight for top four
Lewandowski deserves to win Ballon d'Or - Flick
Arteta unsure when Ozil will return
Jeremy Menez: Cancelling French football season the right decision
 More Videos
Ancelotti: I've always had admiration for Jose Mourinho
Bayern's chances in DFB Pokal final don't depend on Muller - Flick
Liverpool
Liverpool's PL title won't stop it from chasing a win against Man City
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola - the perfect match
Vicente del Bosque
Former Spain coach del Bosque hails 'complete team' Liverpool
Alexis Sanchez gives Inter that extra 'oomph'- Antonio Conte
100
Jurgen Klopp sees 'no need' for guard of honour at Manchester City
Setien backs Barcelona to fight until the end for La Liga title