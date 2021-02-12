Football Videos

Club World Cup: Lewandowski, Kimmich dedicate title to self-isolating Muller

Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the Club World Cup final.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 February, 2021 13:03 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 February, 2021 13:03 IST
Thomas Muller
Club World Cup: Lewandowski, Kimmich dedicate title to self-isolating Muller
ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
Pirlo delighted as Juventus reaches Coppa Italia final
ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for
 More Videos
Zidane praises Real for reaction to new formation
Greenwood a 'different class' for Man United against Everton - Solskjaer
Bayern Munich beats Al Ahly to reach FIFA Club World Cup final
ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for
WATCH: Empty stadium only regret for Guardiola as Man City ends Anfield jinx
ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for
Angry Zidane demands respect for Real achievements
Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal
ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for