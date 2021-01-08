Football Videos COVID-19 compounds Klopp's defensive dilemma Liverpool is expected to be without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for the rest of the season, while Joel Matip is also currently sidelined leaving Klopp without a senior recognised centre-back. Team Sportstar 08 January, 2021 09:15 IST Team Sportstar 08 January, 2021 09:15 IST ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Solskjaer admits Manchester City has more quality Pochettino happy with PSG players attitude despite dropped points ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos Pochettino addresses Messi and Dele PSG rumours Koeman relieved Barca able to train before Bilbao game after positive coronavirus tests Mourinho hoping Tottenham fans can have their Wembley day out ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Andre Villas-Boas surprised by timing of Tuchel's PSG dismissal Frank Lampard under fire - will Chelsea swing the axe? Klopp expects Liverpool reaction after Saints defeat Watch: Hasenhuettl cries tears of joy as Southampton beats Klopp's Liverpool