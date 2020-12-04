Football Videos Ronaldo targets 800 after reaching 750-goals milestone Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reached 750 career goals with his strike against Dynamo Kiev but shows no signs of slowing down. Team Sportstar 04 December, 2020 11:53 IST Team Sportstar 04 December, 2020 11:53 IST Ronaldo targets 800 after reaching 750-goals milestone After the silence it's night of cheer as fans watch Arsenal win ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos Pep hits back at Conceicao’s accusations of bad behaviour Concussion in football: a grey area Zidane, Nacho back Hazard after new injury setback WATCH: Ederson insists he is Manchester City's best penalty taker! Champions League: Simeone hopeful of Suarez return against Bayern ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC's Mandar Rao Dessai "excited" to play 100th ISL game ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-Head record, match stats, key players over the years ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for