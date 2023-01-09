| Video Credit: AFP

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo says it is ‘amazing’ to be at new club Al Nassr and describes the Saudi league as having ‘huge potential’ during a recent interview with the club. The forward could make his Saudi Arabian debut on January 22 after he was successfully registered by Al Nassr, a club source told AFP.

The 37-year-old, who signed a $200 per year deal in December, watched Al Nassr’s 2-0 win over Al Ta’ee from the VIP box on January 6. But he was missing from his seat for the entire second half as he watched the game while on an exercise bike in the changing rooms.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star joined Al Nassr after controversially terminating his second spell with Manchester United. As he was without a club, Ronaldo eventually joined the Saudi Arabian club, which made him the highest-paid player in history.

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club said in a statement.