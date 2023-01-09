Football Videos

Ronaldo says ‘honour’ to be at Al Nassr ahead of debut

Cristiano Ronaldo could make his Al Nassr debut on January 22 after he was reportedly successfully registered by the Saudi Arabian club.

AFP
Riyadh 09 January, 2023 10:24 IST
Riyadh 09 January, 2023 10:24 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo could make his Al Nassr debut on January 22 after he was reportedly successfully registered by the Saudi Arabian club.

| Video Credit: AFP

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo says it is ‘amazing’ to be at new club Al Nassr and describes the Saudi league as having ‘huge potential’ during a recent interview with the club. The forward could make his Saudi Arabian debut on January 22 after he was successfully registered by Al Nassr, a club source told AFP.

The 37-year-old, who signed a $200 per year deal in December, watched Al Nassr’s 2-0 win over Al Ta’ee from the VIP box on January 6. But he was missing from his seat for the entire second half as he watched the game while on an exercise bike in the changing rooms.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star joined Al Nassr after controversially terminating his second spell with Manchester United. As he was without a club, Ronaldo eventually joined the Saudi Arabian club, which made him the highest-paid player in history.

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club said in a statement.

All Football Videos

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Premier League 5 Things - Can Gunners maintain title charge as season resumes?

WATCH: Arteta trusting Jesus deputy Nketiah more every day

WATCH: Klopp delighted to see Messi claim World Cup glory

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us