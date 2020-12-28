Football Videos Cristiano Ronaldo named ‘Player of the Century’ at Globe Soccer Awards Ronaldo won the top prize while Polish striker Robert Lewandowski was named as the 'Player of the Year'. Team Sportstar 28 December, 2020 18:54 IST Team Sportstar 28 December, 2020 18:54 IST Cristiano Ronaldo named ‘Player of the Century’ at Globe Soccer Awards ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Youngsters deliver for Arsenal as scrutiny shifts to Lampard ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos Man United ignoring title talk, says Solskjaer Premier League Boxing Day Battle: Arsenal vs Chelsea Solskjaer: Cavani making a big impact at Manchester United Mourinho diplomatic about Stoke facilities ahead of Cup tie Martinelli return lone bright spot for Arteta in another Arsenal defeat ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Chelsea climbs to fifth with West Ham win, Lampard wary of getting comfortable Arteta slams 'unacceptable' Arsenal form