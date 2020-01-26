Football Videos

Di Maria: More to PSG than 'Fantastic Four'

PSG superstar Angel Di Maria says PSG is more than the quartet of himself, Neymar, Mbappe and Icardi.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 January, 2020 20:49 IST

Di Maria: More to PSG than 'Fantastic Four'

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 January, 2020 20:49 IST
Di Maria: More to PSG than 'Fantastic Four'
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Sarri could quit after Juventus spell
Diego Simeone
Simeone wants more from Atletico
Setien defends De Jong after Barcelona loss at Valencia
 More Videos
Zidane: It's the end of the world if Real lose
Solskjaer waiting on United January deals
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho
Born This Day: Jose Mourinho turns 57
Jurgen Klopp
Klopp: I had to ask how far ahead Liverpool are this week
Jordan Henderson
Klopp hails "unbelievable" Henderson after Liverpool victory
Klopp adamant Liverpool will keep Shaqiri
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri with Cristiano Ronaldo.
'Unstoppable' Ronaldo's work-ethic isn't wilting: Sarri
Frank Lampard unhappy with Chelsea's performance against Arsenal
 Related