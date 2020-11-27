Football Videos Buenos Aires mourns at Maradona's funeral The people of Buenos Aires were out in force to bid a final farewell to Diego Maradona on Thursday. Team Sportstar Buenos Aires 27 November, 2020 12:32 IST Team Sportstar Buenos Aires 27 November, 2020 12:32 IST ISL today: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record 'He was a hell of a player' - Zidane on Maradona's death Guardiola: 'Man of joy' Maradona made world football better Champions League matches observe minute's silence for Diego Maradona More Videos RIP Maradona: Simeone struggling to take in passing of former teammate Remembering Maradona - From Argentina to Naples, tributes flow in for Argentine legend FIFA should retire number 10 shirt in Maradona's honour: Villas-Boas WATCH: Jorge Valdano bursts into tears on air remembering Diego Maradona ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats, Players to watch out for Lampard keen to keep Giroud at Chelsea Tuchel calls on Mbappe to step up in Champions League