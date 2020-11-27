Football Videos

Buenos Aires mourns at Maradona's funeral

The people of Buenos Aires were out in force to bid a final farewell to Diego Maradona on Thursday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Buenos Aires 27 November, 2020 12:32 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Buenos Aires 27 November, 2020 12:32 IST
ISL today: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record
Diego Maradona
'He was a hell of a player' - Zidane on Maradona's death
Guardiola: 'Man of joy' Maradona made world football better
Champions League matches observe minute's silence for Diego Maradona
 More Videos
Diego Simeone
RIP Maradona: Simeone struggling to take in passing of former teammate
Remembering Maradona - From Argentina to Naples, tributes flow in for Argentine legend
Diego Maradona
FIFA should retire number 10 shirt in Maradona's honour: Villas-Boas
Argentina's 1986 World Cup team
WATCH: Jorge Valdano bursts into tears on air remembering Diego Maradona
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC
ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
Chennaiyin FC
ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats, Players to watch out for
Lampard keen to keep Giroud at Chelsea
Kylian Mbappe
Tuchel calls on Mbappe to step up in Champions League