Football Videos Maradona leaves hospital to continue recovery Argentine football icon Diego Maradona left hospital eight days after being admitted. Team Sportstar 13 November, 2020 11:21 IST Team Sportstar 13 November, 2020 11:21 IST Southgate looking forward to Scotland derby at Euro 2020 Zidane wants Real Madrid to play more defensively after heavy Valencia defeat World Cup qualifiers: Messi, Di Maria join up with the Argentina squad Lazaro wows with incredible scorpion kick More Videos Liverpool draw not good for title chasing Man City Arteta backs Arsenal to show fighting spirit after defeat by Villa Football Highlights: Bayern beats Dortmund in Der Klassiker Manchester City vs Liverpool - the most difficult game in the world? Solskjaer fumes at Premier League scheduling Pressure is a privilege - Ancelotti won't let up against Solskjaer Solskjaer suffers blow in Istanbul - the fallout Mourinho hails dominant Spurs after win over Ludogorets