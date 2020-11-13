Football Videos

Maradona leaves hospital to continue recovery

Argentine football icon Diego Maradona left hospital eight days after being admitted.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 November, 2020 11:21 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 November, 2020 11:21 IST
Southgate looking forward to Scotland derby at Euro 2020
Zidane wants Real Madrid to play more defensively after heavy Valencia defeat
World Cup qualifiers: Messi, Di Maria join up with the Argentina squad
Lazaro wows with incredible scorpion kick
 More Videos
Liverpool draw not good for title chasing Man City
Arteta backs Arsenal to show fighting spirit after defeat by Villa
Football Highlights: Bayern beats Dortmund in Der Klassiker
Manchester City vs Liverpool - the most difficult game in the world?
Solskjaer fumes at Premier League scheduling
Pressure is a privilege - Ancelotti won't let up against Solskjaer
Solskjaer suffers blow in Istanbul - the fallout
Mourinho hails dominant Spurs after win over Ludogorets