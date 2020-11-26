Football Videos

Champions League matches observe minute's silence for Diego Maradona

Watch: Champions League fixtures on Wednesday observed a minute's silence for Diego Maradona after the Argentine legend's passing.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 November, 2020 10:35 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 November, 2020 10:35 IST
Diego Simeone
RIP Maradona: Simeone struggling to take in passing of former teammate
Remembering Maradona - From Argentina to Naples, tributes flow in for Argentine legend
Diego Maradona
FIFA should retire number 10 shirt in Maradona's honour: Villas-Boas
Argentina's 1986 World Cup team
WATCH: Jorge Valdano bursts into tears on air remembering Diego Maradona
 More Videos
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC
ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
Chennaiyin FC
ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats, Players to watch out for
Lampard keen to keep Giroud at Chelsea
Kylian Mbappe
Tuchel calls on Mbappe to step up in Champions League
Theo Walcott
Walcott's Southampton return means something to him: Hansenhuttl
ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United beats Mumbai City