Football Videos WATCH: Ederson insists he is Manchester City's best penalty taker! So adept is the Manchester City goalkeeper is with his feet, Ederson joked that he is the club's best penalty taker. Team Sportstar 01 December, 2020 11:50 IST Team Sportstar 01 December, 2020 11:50 IST WATCH: Ederson insists he is Manchester City's best penalty taker! Champions League: Simeone hopeful of Suarez return against Bayern ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC's Mandar Rao Dessai "excited" to play 100th ISL game ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-Head record, match stats, key players over the years More Videos ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Preview ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for The highs and lows of Diego Maradona Buenos Aires mourns at Maradona's funeral ISL today: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record 'He was a hell of a player' - Zidane on Maradona's death