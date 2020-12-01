Football Videos

WATCH: Ederson insists he is Manchester City's best penalty taker!

So adept is the Manchester City goalkeeper is with his feet, Ederson joked that he is the club's best penalty taker.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 December, 2020 11:50 IST
Ederson
Luis Suarez
Champions League: Simeone hopeful of Suarez return against Bayern
Mandar Rao Dessai
ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC's Mandar Rao Dessai "excited" to play 100th ISL game
MCFC vs SCEB
ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-Head record, match stats, key players over the years
