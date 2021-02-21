Football Videos Klopp says losing Henderson to groin injury is a 'massive blow' The midfielder sustained the injury during the home Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday. Team Sportstar 21 February, 2021 11:33 IST Team Sportstar 21 February, 2021 11:33 IST Ancelotti reveals plan behind Merseyside derby win Haaland: Volley against Schalke my best Bundesliga goal Ancelotti insists James is happy at Everton Arsenal vs City: Arteta, Guardiola compliment one another More Videos ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Bruno Fernandes drives everyone on at United - Solskjaer Arteta urges in-form Saka to continue being consistent ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Lopetegui calls Haaland 'world class' after Sevilla's loss to Dortmund ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Liverpool's Klopp: We needed the win against Leipzig PSG news: Pochettino confident Mbappe can get job done against Barca