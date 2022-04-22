Football Videos

Erik Ten Hag's to-do list at Manchester United - what should be on the Dutchman's agenda?

Erik ten Hag will become Manchester United manager next season, tasked with turning around nearly a decade of decline. Here are five of the major tasks awaiting the Dutchman in the biggest role of his coaching career.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 April, 2022 14:24 IST

