Football Videos Everton have 'world class' manager in Ancelotti - Ferguson Interim boss Duncan Ferguson believes Everton has appointed a world class manager in Carlo Ancelotti but he has also admitted to not knowing what his role will now be. Team Sportstar 22 December, 2019 14:48 IST Everton have 'world class' manager in Ancelotti - Ferguson Team Sportstar 22 December, 2019 14:48 IST Carlo Ancelotti appointed as Everton Manager Mourinho praises 'multi-functional' midfielder Ndombele Flamengo coach sees similarities with Liverpool Mourinho '100 per cent Tottenham' ahead of Chelsea visit More Videos Flamengo came to win, Liverpool was told to stay at home for the cup - Klopp Arteta vows to 'burn blood' from Arsenal helm Ozil is a massive player for Arsenal: Arteta Pep Guardiola not promising he'll stay at City Yaya Toure not a big fan of Liverpool Club World Cup: Julio Cesar backs Flamengo to defeat Liverpool On this day - Kylian Mbappe turns 21 Five Things - Fiorentina and Roma poised to draw