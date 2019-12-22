Football Videos

Everton have 'world class' manager in Ancelotti - Ferguson

Interim boss Duncan Ferguson believes Everton has appointed a world class manager in Carlo Ancelotti but he has also admitted to not knowing what his role will now be.

22 December, 2019 14:48 IST

