Lampard thrilled, while Solskjaer admits De Gea mistake

Frank Lampard expresses his pleasure while Solskjaer admits De Gea's shortcomings after the 2-1 defeat in the FA Cup semifinal.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 July, 2020 14:29 IST
Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid needs break before Man City match - Zidane
Quique Setien
Setien insists he has backing of Barcelona dressing room
FA Cup: Arteta delight as Guardiola left with regrets
With FA Cup glory in sight, Solskjaer not distracted by Champions League
Sergio Ramos is the engine of Real Madrid - Zidane
Chelsea manager Lampard: We must focus on ourselves in fight for top four
Lewandowski deserves to win Ballon d'Or - Flick
Arteta unsure when Ozil will return
Jeremy Menez: Cancelling French football season the right decision
Ancelotti: I've always had admiration for Jose Mourinho
Bayern's chances in DFB Pokal final don't depend on Muller - Flick
Liverpool
Liverpool's PL title won't stop it from chasing a win against Man City