Football Videos Flamengo came to win, Liverpool was told to stay at home for the cup - Klopp Jurgen Klopp stressed the importance of having the opportunity to lift the FIFA Club World Cup trophy as his Liverpool side faces Flamengo in the final. Team Sportstar 21 December, 2019 11:38 IST Flamengo came to win, Liverpool was told to stay at home for the cup - Klopp Team Sportstar 21 December, 2019 11:38 IST Flamengo coach sees similarities with Liverpool Mourinho '100 per cent Tottenham' ahead of Chelsea visit Flamengo came to win, Liverpool was told to stay at home for the cup - Klopp Arteta vows to 'burn blood' from Arsenal helm More Videos Ozil is a massive player for Arsenal: Arteta Pep Guardiola not promising he'll stay at City Yaya Toure not a big fan of Liverpool Club World Cup: Julio Cesar backs Flamengo to defeat Liverpool On this day - Kylian Mbappe turns 21 Five Things - Fiorentina and Roma poised to draw Five Things - Lewandowski continues record scoring numbers Five things - Man City set to become second team to score 250 goals in a decade