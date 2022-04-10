Football Videos

From Italy to Ibrahimovic - Nations and players who will miss the FIFA World Cup 2022

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will host some big names like Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Robert Lewandowski (Poland) among others. However, several superstars of the game have missed the ticket after they failed to ensure that their teams cracked the qualification process.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 April, 2022 09:38 IST

From Italy to Ibrahimovic - Nations and players who will miss the FIFA World Cup 2022

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 April, 2022 09:38 IST
From Italy to Ibrahimovic - Nations and players who will miss the FIFA World Cup 2022
Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC
Jamshedpur FC- Through the Owen Coyle lens
Christian Eriksen: Was difficult to watch football at the start because I was not there

Read more stories on Football Videos.

 More Videos
Infantino's biennial World Cup- African migrants comment draws criticism
Female footballers demand right to wear hijab in French games
Africa Cup of Nations: Doctor recounts deadly Cameroon stadium stampede
Dennerby hopes for improved performance from India vs Chinese Taipei in Women's Asian Cup
Odisha FC beats NorthEast United 2-0 as ISL grapples with COVID-19
Robert Lewandowski: Football a team sport; if team plays well, my job is easier
Ronaldo: It's always emotional to wear the Portugal jersey
Africa Cup of Nations poses challenges for host Cameroon
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App