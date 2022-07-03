EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is set to have a new addition in gameplay with the use of semi-automated offside technology for the first time in a World Cup.

The biggest tournament in International football has been the stage for technological innovations over the years, with the introduction of the goal-line technology in Brazil (2014) and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in Russia (2018).

With the introduction of added edge to offside calls with the help of technology, football is Qatar may well become more objective to refereeing decisions, if not more accurate.

Here's what the technology is all about in simple terms:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide