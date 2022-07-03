Football Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

FIFA World Cup has been the stage for technological innovations over the years, with the introduction of the goal-line technology in Brazil (2014) and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in Russia (2018).

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 July, 2022 12:50 IST

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 July, 2022 12:50 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is set to have a new addition in gameplay with the use of semi-automated offside technology for the first time in a World Cup.

The biggest tournament in International football has been the stage for technological innovations over the years, with the introduction of the goal-line technology in Brazil (2014) and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in Russia (2018).

With the introduction of added edge to offside calls with the help of technology, football is Qatar may well become more objective to refereeing decisions, if not more accurate.

Here's what the technology is all about in simple terms:

READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Watch: When a journalist joined celebrating fans after Australia qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022
Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL
Two Manchester United fans look back at Liverpool's failed Champions League, quadruple bids

All Football Videos

 More Videos
Benzema is probably the most underestimated player in history, says UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin
Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for
Must watch: Roma players interrupt Mourinho's press conference to celebrate Conference League title
Premier League recap: Man City win title, Liverpool misses out, Burnley relegated; Salah and Son share Golden Boot
FIFA World Cup 2022: A look at the venues
Premier League - 3 key battles to watch out for on matchday 38
Record breakers Gokulam Kerala ready for AFC Cup challenge
Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update