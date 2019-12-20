Football Videos

Five Things - Fiorentina and Roma poised to draw

Fiorentina hosts Roma in the Italian Serie A this weekend, the former winning the corresponding fixture 7-1 last season.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 December, 2019 13:15 IST

Five Things - Fiorentina and Roma poised to draw

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 December, 2019 13:15 IST
Five Things - Lewandowski continues record scoring numbers
Five things - Man City set to become second team to score 250 goals in a decade
Five Things - Bilbao out to end Bernabeu hoodoo
Protestors clash with police after El Clasico in Barcelona
 More Videos
Barcelona fans call for Valverde to go after El Clasico draw
Ozil must accept consequences of China opinion - Wenger
Club World Cup 2019: Liverpool vs Monterrey highlights
Club World Cup 2019: Liverpool players react to reaching final
Any team is capable of winning the Club World Cup - Jorge Jesus
'Nothing is impossible' - Monterrey dream of beating Liverpool
Ernesto Valverde: El Clasico always brings intensity
Serie A anti-racism artist defends monkey artwork