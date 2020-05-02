Football Videos

Watch: Pele's incredible goal for Santos

In November 1973, Pelé scored a superb goal against Portuguesa in Brazilian Championship as he helped Santos to a 3-2 win at Pacaembu.

02 May, 2020 17:45 IST
Pele is lifted up by his Santos team mates after scoring the 1,000th goal of his career during a game against Vasco da Gama at the Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 19th November 1969.   -  Getty Images

Widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, Pele began his career as a professional footballer with Brazilian club Santos at the age of 15. He spent 18 years at the club scoring a whopping 619 goals in 638 appearances.

Among the legendary striker's memorable goals, his goal against Portuguesa in his penultimate season with Santos in 1973 stands out. Here is a replay of it:

 