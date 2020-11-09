Football Videos Football Highlights: Bayern beats Dortmund in Der Klassiker Bayern Munich maintained its domination over Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund with a 3-2 win on Saturday at the Signal Iduna Park. Team Sportstar 09 November, 2020 13:42 IST Team Sportstar 09 November, 2020 13:42 IST Football Highlights: Bayern beats Dortmund in Der Klassiker Manchester City vs Liverpool - the most difficult game in the world? Solskjaer fumes at Premier League scheduling Pressure is a privilege - Ancelotti won't let up against Solskjaer More Videos Solskjaer suffers blow in Istanbul - the fallout Mourinho hails dominant Spurs after win over Ludogorets Zidane and Conte reflect on thrilling Champions League clash Champions League: Real Madrid and Inter desperate to grab first win Mourinho leads the plaudits after Bale strikes for Spurs Man United vs Arsenal preview: Arteta chases rare record Thomas Tuchel: Lack of rest will take a toll on players Mourinho slams Spurs players after abject defeat in Antwerp