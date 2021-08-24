Nice, Marseille football match abandoned after 'players attacked'

The French Ligue 1 game between Nice and Marseille was abandoned when fans of the home side invaded the pitch and angrily confronted opposing player Dimitri Payet, who had thrown a bottle lobbed at him back into the crowd, before an ugly brawl broke out involving players and spectators. Marseille eventually refused to restart the match with club officials claiming their players' safety could not be guaranteed.



