Football Videos Nice, Marseille football match abandoned after 'players attacked' The French Ligue 1 game between Nice and Marseille was abandoned after things got ugly between players and the fans at the venue. Here's what happened. AFP 24 August, 2021 10:16 IST AFP 24 August, 2021 10:16 IST The French Ligue 1 game between Nice and Marseille was abandoned when fans of the home side invaded the pitch and angrily confronted opposing player Dimitri Payet, who had thrown a bottle lobbed at him back into the crowd, before an ugly brawl broke out involving players and spectators. Marseille eventually refused to restart the match with club officials claiming their players' safety could not be guaranteed.READ MORE: Ligue 1: Nice-Marseille game abandoned after fan violence READ MORE: Nice, Marseille summoned to disciplinary hearing after abandoned match