Female footballers demand right to wear hijab in French games

Hijab-wearing footballers play an impromptu game of football in Paris's Luxembourg Gardens, behind the Senate, to protest against a decision banning them from sports competitions.

AFP
27 January, 2022 12:30 IST
AFP
27 January, 2022 12:30 IST
