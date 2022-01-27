Football Videos Female footballers demand right to wear hijab in French games Hijab-wearing footballers play an impromptu game of football in Paris's Luxembourg Gardens, behind the Senate, to protest against a decision banning them from sports competitions. AFP 27 January, 2022 12:30 IST AFP 27 January, 2022 12:30 IST Female footballers demand right to wear hijab in French games Africa Cup of Nations: Doctor recounts deadly Cameroon stadium stampede Dennerby hopes for improved performance from India vs Chinese Taipei in Women's Asian Cup Odisha FC beats NorthEast United 2-0 as ISL grapples with COVID-19 Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Robert Lewandowski: Football a team sport; if team plays well, my job is easier Ronaldo: It's always emotional to wear the Portugal jersey Africa Cup of Nations poses challenges for host Cameroon SCEB draw takes Mumbai City to ISL table top, but fourth game without a win in the ISL Luna stars for KBFC in 2-2 draw vs Goa, Chennaiyin pips Jamshedpur Bengaluru FC pips Chennaiyin FC in year-ender Southern Derby - ISL match review Ferrando's ATK Mohun Bagan beats FC Goa Ogbeche misses hat-trick but Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha 6-1