Football Videos

Frank Lampard under fire - will Chelsea swing the axe?

Manchester City left Chelsea in disarray by sweeping to a 3-1 victory on Sunday with a ruthless attacking display that consigned Frank Lampard's team to a fourth loss in its past six Premier League games.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 January, 2021 08:24 IST
Klopp expects Liverpool reaction after Saints defeat
Watch: Hasenhuettl cries tears of joy as Southampton beats Klopp's Liverpool
ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for
Mourinho delighted with record-breaking Spurs duo
How well do you know new PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino?
Zidane full of praise for Lucas Vasquez as Real Madrid goes top
Solskjaer hails Martial after Man United win over Aston Villa
Robert Lewandowski
Stats behind Lewandowski's spectacular 2020
Kevin De Bruyne
Who are the Premier League Stats Stars of 2020?
Atletico beat Getafe while not at their best: Simeone