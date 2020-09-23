Football Videos Arteta: Gabriel and Saliba lucky to have Luiz as role model Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba can benefit from the fit again David Luiz's experience. Team Sportstar 23 September, 2020 13:28 IST Team Sportstar 23 September, 2020 13:28 IST Arteta: Gabriel and Saliba lucky to have Luiz as role model Thiago Silva ready to bring winning mentality to Chelsea Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern routs Schalke, Dortmund outclasses Gladbach Bale is back at Spurs - football world reacts More Videos Difficult for Suarez to be a Juventus player - Pirlo Gareth Bale one of the world's best - Lampard Klopp vs Lampard - the feud continues Aubameyang turned down Barcelona for 'incredible' Arsenal Ligue 1: Saint Etienne goes top after win at Marseille Ligue 1: PSG claims first win thanks to stoppage-time goal Thomas Tuchel: I've not discussed racism allegations in depth with Neymar PSG not just Mbappe and Neymar, says Tuchel