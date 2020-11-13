Football Videos

Southgate looking forward to Scotland derby at Euro 2020

"That would be a super occasion," says Southgate, referring to the England-Scotland clash in Euro 2020.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 November, 2020 11:13 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 November, 2020 11:13 IST
Zidane wants Real Madrid to play more defensively after heavy Valencia defeat
World Cup qualifiers: Messi, Di Maria join up with the Argentina squad
Lazaro wows with incredible scorpion kick
Liverpool draw not good for title chasing Man City
 More Videos
Arteta backs Arsenal to show fighting spirit after defeat by Villa
Football Highlights: Bayern beats Dortmund in Der Klassiker
Manchester City vs Liverpool - the most difficult game in the world?
Solskjaer fumes at Premier League scheduling
Pressure is a privilege - Ancelotti won't let up against Solskjaer
Solskjaer suffers blow in Istanbul - the fallout
Mourinho hails dominant Spurs after win over Ludogorets
Zidane and Conte reflect on thrilling Champions League clash