Wijnaldum 'happy' to be playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG

"I'm really happy that he joined the club (...) he's really humble as a person and also on the pitch, he tries to help the team and tries to help you as a player," says PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum about Lionel Messi.

AFP
Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France 28 August, 2021 23:31 IST
AFP
Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France 28 August, 2021 23:31 IST

The Argentian star could make his hotly anticipated debut for Paris Saint-Germain against Reims in Champagne on Sunday.

