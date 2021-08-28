Football Videos Wijnaldum 'happy' to be playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG "I'm really happy that he joined the club (...) he's really humble as a person and also on the pitch, he tries to help the team and tries to help you as a player," says PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum about Lionel Messi. AFP Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France 28 August, 2021 23:31 IST AFP Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France 28 August, 2021 23:31 IST The Argentian star could make his hotly anticipated debut for Paris Saint-Germain against Reims in Champagne on Sunday.RELATED: Messi at PSG: No decision on debut at Reims, says Pochettino With or without Mbappe, Real can compete with anyone, says Ancelotti Pep Guardiola wants to coach a national team after Man City tenure ends Nice, Marseille football match abandoned after 'players attacked' Messi gets rapturous reception from PSG fans at Parc des Princes Best of Olympics: Celebrating sportsmanship at Tokyo 2020 Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Watch: Bonjour Leo Messi, welcome to your new home - Paris Saint-Germain Grealish 'over the moon' after Manchester City transfer Tokyo Olympics: Rapinoe in no rush to decide her future after Olympic disappointment 'You did us proud': London mural celebrates England team Watch: Gareth Southgate calls racist abuse of England players 'unforgivable' Free sports hijabs: Finland's latest effort to boost diversity Watch - Guardiola: We just couldn't score a goal, congratulations to Chelsea Champions League final: It's all about Guardiola vs Tuchel