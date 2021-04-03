Football Videos Guardiola dodges Haaland talk to respect Man City players "I never comment about another player from another club, never ever," says Pep Guardiola. Team Sportstar 03 April, 2021 13:25 IST Team Sportstar 03 April, 2021 13:25 IST Nagelsmann wary of 'world-class' Bayern without 'extraordinary' Manchester United has transfer plans in place for next season - Solskjaer Germany 1-2 North Macedonia - A night to forget for Die Mannschaft Messi, Kane, Haaland...Who will Man City sign to replace Agüero? More Videos Löw criticial of 'hesitant' Germany's finishing in North Macedonia loss Rodri and Gundogan lament departure of 'great' Aguero Ramos celebrates 35th birthday with Spain Aguero in numbers as he prepares to leave Manchester City Bale will return to Real Madrid, but future remains unclear World Cup boycott isn't the answer - National teams on Qatar 2022 Raul Jimenez mooted for Mexico Olympics squad after horror head injury World Cup boycott isn't the answer - National teams on Qatar 2022