Football Videos

Guardiola dodges Haaland talk to respect Man City players

"I never comment about another player from another club, never ever," says Pep Guardiola.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 April, 2021 13:25 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 April, 2021 13:25 IST
Nagelsmann wary of 'world-class' Bayern without 'extraordinary'
Manchester United has transfer plans in place for next season - Solskjaer
Germany 1-2 North Macedonia - A night to forget for Die Mannschaft
Messi, Kane, Haaland...Who will Man City sign to replace Agüero?
 More Videos
Löw criticial of 'hesitant' Germany's finishing in North Macedonia loss
Rodri and Gundogan lament departure of 'great' Aguero
Ramos celebrates 35th birthday with Spain
Aguero in numbers as he prepares to leave Manchester City
Bale will return to Real Madrid, but future remains unclear
World Cup boycott isn't the answer - National teams on Qatar 2022
Raul Jimenez mooted for Mexico Olympics squad after horror head injury
World Cup boycott isn't the answer - National teams on Qatar 2022