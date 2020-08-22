Football Videos

Harry Maguire arrives at Syros police station after 'altercation'

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will appear in a Greek court on Saturday following his arrest for a late-night incident on the party island of Mykonos.

22 August, 2020 15:02 IST
