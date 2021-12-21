Football Videos Fun, games, bonding - Inside India Women's football team's Women's Asian Cup preparations Thomas Dennerby and the Indian Women's Team is hard at work in Kochi, Kerala, where they are training for the AFC Women's Asian Cup that will take place in Mumbai and Pune, next month. Team Sportstar KOCHI 21 December, 2021 14:41 IST Team Sportstar KOCHI 21 December, 2021 14:41 IST Video courtesy: AIFF Fun, games, bonding - Inside India Women's football team's Women's Asian Cup preparations Klopp, Conte react to controversial calls in Liverpool Tottenham Premier League clash Arindam Bhattacharya follows his roots to East Bengal Kerala Blasters stuns Mumbai City, give MCFC a taste of their medicine Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Chennaiyin beats Odisha; Tempers flare in Goa-Hyderabad stalemate - ISL match recap Arindam Bhattacharya remembers idol Oliver Kahn's farewell match in Kolkata Struggles continue for Kolkata clubs; SC East Bengal still winless, Habas exits ATK Mohun Bagan ATK Mohun Bagan drops points vs Bengaluru FC in Antonio Habas' final game Lionel Messi honoured in sky-high mural in Argentina Mumbai City's 'Game Of Thrones' inspired modus operandi - End all unbeaten streaks Jamshedpur's Scottish pair flies high - hat-trick for Stewart, another win for Coyle Hyderabad FC flying high after 5-1 win over NorthEast United - ISL match recap