Football Videos

Fun, games, bonding - Inside India Women's football team's Women's Asian Cup preparations

Thomas Dennerby and the Indian Women's Team is hard at work in Kochi, Kerala, where they are training for the AFC Women's Asian Cup that will take place in Mumbai and Pune, next month.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
KOCHI 21 December, 2021 14:41 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
KOCHI 21 December, 2021 14:41 IST

Video courtesy: AIFF

Fun, games, bonding - Inside India Women's football team's Women's Asian Cup preparations
Klopp, Conte react to controversial calls in Liverpool Tottenham Premier League clash
Arindam Bhattacharya follows his roots to East Bengal
Kerala Blasters stuns Mumbai City, give MCFC a taste of their medicine

Read more stories on Football Videos.

 More Videos
Chennaiyin beats Odisha; Tempers flare in Goa-Hyderabad stalemate - ISL match recap
Arindam Bhattacharya remembers idol Oliver Kahn's farewell match in Kolkata
Struggles continue for Kolkata clubs; SC East Bengal still winless, Habas exits ATK Mohun Bagan
ATK Mohun Bagan drops points vs Bengaluru FC in Antonio Habas' final game
Lionel Messi honoured in sky-high mural in Argentina
Mumbai City's 'Game Of Thrones' inspired modus operandi - End all unbeaten streaks
Jamshedpur's Scottish pair flies high - hat-trick for Stewart, another win for Coyle
Hyderabad FC flying high after 5-1 win over NorthEast United - ISL match recap
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App