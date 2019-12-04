Football Videos Serie A: Is Cristiano Ronaldo in crisis at Juventus? The stats suggest that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is suffering a form slump at Serie A club Juventus under Maurizio Sarri. Team Sportstar 04 December, 2019 14:35 IST Serie A: Is Cristiano Ronaldo in crisis at Juventus? Team Sportstar 04 December, 2019 14:35 IST Premier League Review - Matchday 14 Messi: Someone will beat my Ballon d'Or record Virgil Van Dijk: Ballon d'Or nomination 'special' for a defender Robert Lewandowski: Lionel Messi 'one of the best in history' More Videos Lionel Messi wins a record sixth Ballon d'Or Megan Rapinoe wins women's Ballon D'Or Flick urges Bayern to give Coutinho more time Emotional Bologna coach thanks wife during leukemia battle Enrique would be out of a job without me - Moreno No club in the world could tempt me to leave Spurs: Mourinho Unai Emery's Arsenal reign in numbers Best of times; worst of times - Emery's Arsenal struggles