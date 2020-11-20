Football Videos ISL MATCH TODAY: Kerala Blasters takes on ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2020: ATK Mohun Bagan's coach Habas adopts a 'no friendly' strategy; teams with stronger bench could do better. Team Sportstar 20 November, 2020 18:56 IST Team Sportstar 20 November, 2020 18:56 IST WC Qualifiers: Cavani sent off in Uruguay's defeat to Brazil Nations League: Spain deserved to finish group stage with big win - Luis Enrique Giroud needs to sort Chelsea situation, says France coach Deschamps Gareth Southgate reveals he contracted coronavirus More Videos Bolt admits Ronaldo is 'definitely' faster than him World Cup qualifiers: Uruguay beats Colombia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil beats Venezuela Maradona leaves hospital to continue recovery Southgate looking forward to Scotland derby at Euro 2020 Zidane wants Real Madrid to play more defensively after heavy Valencia defeat World Cup qualifiers: Messi, Di Maria join up with the Argentina squad Lazaro wows with incredible scorpion kick