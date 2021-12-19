Football Videos

Chennaiyin beats Odisha; Tempers flare in Goa-Hyderabad stalemate - ISL match recap

Chennaiyin FC rued missed chances for a bigger victory margin in their 2-1 win over Odisha while FC Goa and Hyderabad FC settled for a high-octane, yellow-card-filled 1-1 draw.

Shyam Vasudevan
19 December, 2021 18:37 IST
Shyam Vasudevan
19 December, 2021 18:37 IST
Arindam Bhattacharya remembers idol Oliver Kahn's farewell match in Kolkata
Struggles continue for Kolkata clubs; SC East Bengal still winless, Habas exits ATK Mohun Bagan
ATK Mohun Bagan drops points vs Bengaluru FC in Antonio Habas' final game
Lionel Messi honoured in sky-high mural in Argentina

Read more stories on Football Videos.

 More Videos
Mumbai City's 'Game Of Thrones' inspired modus operandi - End all unbeaten streaks
Jamshedpur's Scottish pair flies high - hat-trick for Stewart, another win for Coyle
Hyderabad FC flying high after 5-1 win over NorthEast United - ISL match recap
Odisha FC climbs to 2nd on ISL table after win over NEUFC - Match review
Mumbai City shows Jamshedpur FC who's boss - Best game of ISL 2021 so far?
Igor Angulo: I am very ambitious and like to improve myself
Ogbeche powers Hyderabad FC to win over wasteful Bengaluru
FC Goa finally manages a win, SC East Bengal's worries grow