Football Videos Struggles continue for Kolkata clubs; SC East Bengal still winless, Habas exits ATK Mohun Bagan NorthEast United FC produced a nice turnaround in the second half to outplay SC East Bengal 2-0, while ATK Mohun Bagan announced the departure of coach Antonio Habas. Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan 18 December, 2021 18:56 IST