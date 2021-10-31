Football Videos Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he has received glowing reports about Xavi Hernandez's credentials as coach and admits he would like to have him as Barca coach during his presidency. AFP 31 October, 2021 07:48 IST AFP 31 October, 2021 07:48 IST Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he has received glowing reports about Xavi Hernandez's credentials as coach and admits he would like to have him as Barca coach during his presidency. However he refuses to confirm Xavi will succeed Ronald Koeman, who was sacked on Wednesday night, and maintains Barca have "other options". Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency Ronald Koeman's damning assessment of Barcelona in last press conference It's Mo Salah's world! Liverpool's Egyptian star in league of his own Meet Josh Cavallo, the A-League first openly gay footballer Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos El Clasico gears up for battle of rising young talent Shambolic defense, broken record streak, tough questions face Solskjaer's United after Leicester loss Unvaccinated, Jair Bolsonaro barred from football match PSG fans hail Messi's first goal for club From Ronaldo, Messi to Iniesta: Forbes 10 richest male footballers "We need time": Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG Meet the 'Sheriff' who arrested Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Antoine Griezmann: 'Happy' to be back in Atletico Madrid