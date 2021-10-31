Football Videos

Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he has received glowing reports about Xavi Hernandez's credentials as coach and admits he would like to have him as Barca coach during his presidency.

AFP
31 October, 2021 07:48 IST
Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he has received glowing reports about Xavi Hernandez's credentials as coach and admits he would like to have him as Barca coach during his presidency. However he refuses to confirm Xavi will succeed Ronald Koeman, who was sacked on Wednesday night, and maintains Barca have "other options".

