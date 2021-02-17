Football Videos Liverpool's Klopp: We needed the win against Leipzig Klopp was happy with Liverpool's performance during his 2-0 win over Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16. Reuters BUDAPEST 17 February, 2021 10:38 IST Reuters BUDAPEST 17 February, 2021 10:38 IST Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in its Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday was just what the doctor ordered, coach Jurgen Klopp said after his team snapped its three-game losing run.“It was the game we wanted, the game we needed,” Klopp told reporters. “Leipzig can be a real monster, they overrun teams, they are really physical and tonight we controlled them in an exceptional way. We forced them to make mistakes. I am happy with the performance.”Liverpool, which had won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title last season, has struggled for form in recent weeks. Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Leicester City left it sixth in the Premier League, 13 points behind leader Manchester City having played a game more. Boss pic.twitter.com/ooB5ncGkSH— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 16, 2021 Klopp then had to shoot down speculation earlier this week that he could leave the Premier League champion and pledged to turn its season around. His team did just that on Tuesday, scoring twice in five minutes with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to carry a big advantage into its return leg on March 10.'A really good game'“We played a really good game and we got the result we deserved,” Klopp said. “We defended really well and had good recovery. It was a tough game with only two days since the last one. It’s only the first leg, we know that but a lot of people were waiting for us to slip again,” the German added.“For two years we were really good and this year we have problems, that’s fine. A lot of people expected us to slip again but the boys didn't.” Liverpool's Klopp: We needed the win against Leipzig PSG news: Pochettino confident Mbappe can get job done against Barca ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Inter's Conte challenges Lukaku to keep producing after Lazio win More Videos Manchester United not yet settling for second place Zidane worried by swelling Real Madrid injury list Lionel Messi equals Xavi's La Liga appearance record ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Mourinho and Guardiola resume a mellowing rivalry Club World Cup: Lewandowski, Kimmich dedicate title to self-isolating Muller ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for